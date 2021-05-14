STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Portugal to host Champions League final

The Dragao Stadium, in the Portuguese city of Porto, will host on May 29 the final of the Champions League.

Published: 14th May 2021 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal.

Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LISBON: The Dragao Stadium, in the Portuguese city of Porto, will host on May 29 the final of the Champions League, involving the English teams from Manchester City and Chelsea, European football's governing body UEFA announced.

"Porto was chosen to replace Istanbul, following the insurmountable travel difficulties of English fans, taking into account that Turkey is on the UK's 'red list,'" UEFA said on Thursday, Xinhua reports.

In addition to the change of venue, UEFA also confirmed the presence of at least 12,000 spectators at Dragao Stadium in "cooperation with the Portuguese authorities and with the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF)."

"Once again, we call on our partners in Portugal to help us, and I am, as always, very grateful to the Portuguese Football Federation and the Portuguese Government for having agreed to organize the game in such a short period of time," said the UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin.

"Whenever there is an obstacle, they have been creative in the solutions they found, and the fact that they are organizing this year's final is clearly due to the hard work and perseverance they have shown," added Ceferin in praise to the Portuguese.

The Portuguese government has announced that foreign fans traveling to Porto to watch the final of the football Champions League will be staying less than 24 hours in Portugal and will all be tested for COVID-19.

"People who come to the Champions League final will come and return on the same day, with a test done, in a 'bubble' situation, that is, on charter flights, with trips to a waiting area and from there to the stadium and then to the airport," said Portuguese Minister of State and the Presidency, Mariana Vieira da Silva, in a press conference.

It is the second consecutive final to be held in Portugal, since just under a year ago, UEFA held the final games in Lisbon, at the stadiums of Luz and Jose Alvalade due to the conditions of control of the pandemic of COVID-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Portugal Champions League Champions League Final Champions League Final 2021 UEFA Champions League Final UEFA Champions League
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp