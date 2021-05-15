STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Defender David Luiz to leave Arsenal at end of season: Report

The Brazilian had earlier hinted that he would like to return to his former club Benfica before he calls off his football career.

Published: 15th May 2021 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Arsenal's Brazilian defender David Luiz

Arsenal's Brazilian defender David Luiz (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LONDON: Arsenal defender David Luiz is to leave the Premier League club at the end of the current season.

Arsenal held a meeting with the Brazilian centre-back and his representative at the club's London Colney training centre on Friday, Goal.com reported

The discussion in the meeting revolved around the Brazilian's future with Arsenal.

According to Goal.com, the 34-year-old indicated that he desired to move on and his Premier Club conceded that it will good for both sides if they parted ways.

The Brazilian had earlier hinted that he would like to return to his former club Benfica before he calls off his football career.

"My dream is to end my career at Benfica. When, I don't know, but it will happen ... it will, if President [Luis Filipe] Vieira allows me and if the fans want me to come back," Goal.com quoted Luiz as saying in May 2020.

"It will be one of the most beautiful moments of my career," he had added.

In February this year, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had lavished praised on defender Luiz, terming him he is one of their leaders at the club.

Arsenal is at ninth position in the Premier League table and will lock horns with Crystal Palace on May 19. 

