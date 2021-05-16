STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Rangers complete Scottish Premiership undefeated

The players and manager Steven Gerrard also finally got their hands on the Premiership trophy to mark their 55th title, and first in a decade. They clinched in March.

Published: 16th May 2021 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and the team celebrate winning the Scottish Premiership after the match against Aberdeen

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and the team celebrate winning the Scottish Premiership after the match against Aberdeen (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

GLASGOW: Rangers completed an unbeaten Scottish Premiership campaign after the champion defeated Aberdeen 4-0 at an empty Ibrox on Saturday.

The players and manager Steven Gerrard also finally got their hands on the Premiership trophy to mark their 55th title, and first in a decade. They clinched in March.

Gerrard, who became manager in 2018, said, "In the three years it’s been enjoyable. But we’ve had to suffer at times and had some setbacks. But we never lost belief that we'd one day get to this moment.

“The important thing now is to use it as a launchpad. At this club you can't stand still, one is not enough.”

While thousands of fans gathered outside the stadium against police advice, Rangers took the lead in the fifth minute via an own goal by Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis. Kemar Roofe scored on both sides of halftime, and substitute Jermain Defoe added the last with two minutes left of regular time.

In going 38 games undefeated, Rangers reached 102 points, breaking a century for the first time.

Rangers ended up 25 points clear of second-placed Celtic, winner of the previous nine Premierships.

The new champion won all 18 games at home, conceding only four goals.

Rangers allowed only 13 goals all season, a new British record that eclipsed the 15 by Jose Mourinho's Chelsea in 2004-05.

The Aberdeen result was also Rangers' 26th clean sheet, a Scottish record.

“Some of the numbers the players have posted this season has been really impressive,” Gerrard said.

"But when the dust settles we'll hit reset to go again. The expectation will go up but that's what happens at a club like this.

"It's special for all of us because we all worked ever so hard for it. The players deserve all the plaudits for it. And this fella next to me, (captain) James Tavernier, has been through more than most. I'm so pleased for him personally — as well as his teammates — because they've given me absolutely everything.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Scottish Premiership campaign Rangers
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp