Belgium coach Martinez calls up Doku, Trossard for Euro 2020

The 26-year-old Trossard has been more consistent with his Premier League club recently and seems to be peaking at the right time.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez | AP

By PTI

BRUSSELS: Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard were called up Monday to the Belgium squad alongside the usual stalwarts for the European Championship.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez named a list of 26 players for the tournament.

It also includes Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne.

Martinez also selected a group of 11 reserve players who could step up in case of injuries ahead of the tournament, which opens on June 11.

Teams have been allowed to select 26-player squads instead of the usual 23 to help them cope amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The final 26-man squads must be submitted by June 1.

Belgium will play in Group B, opening against Russia on June 12.

The top-ranked Belgians will then face Denmark and Finland.

Doku, an 18-year-old forward, was rewarded for his consistent performances with French club Rennes this season while Trossard could be an adequate replacement for Hazard, who has been struggling for form.

The diminutive Brighton forward has similarities with Hazard, with excellent dribbling skills, good vision and a sense for goal.

The 26-year-old Trossard has been more consistent with his Premier League club recently and seems to be peaking at the right time.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Matz Sels (Strasbourg)

Defenders: Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin), Jason Denayer (Lyon), Jan Vertonghen (Benfica), Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Thomas Vermaelen (Vissel Kobe)

Midfielder: Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund), Youri Tielemans (Leicester), Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Dennis Praet (Leicester), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Timothy Castagne (Leicester), Nacer Chadli (Istanbul Basaksehir)

Forwards: Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Jeremy Doku (Rennes), Leandro Trossard (Brighton).

TAGS
Euro 2020 Belgium squad Leandro Trossard Jeremy Doku Roberto Martinez
