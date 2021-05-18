STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Italy manager Roberto Mancini signs contract extension until 2026

Since the start of his Azzurri adventure, Mancini has rejuvenated an Italian side that had suffered huge disappointment after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

Published: 18th May 2021 07:03 PM

Italy manager Roberto Mancini (File | AP)

By ANI

MILAN: Italy coach Roberto Mancini has signed a contract extension and as a result, he will be remaining with the national team until 2026.

The announcement was made by FIGC President Gabriele Gravina, who made the head coach's contract extension official after the Federal Council meeting on Monday.

"It's an announcement that we've been working on for some time because a project needs time to be completed, and we wanted to continue to the work that has been done in the last three years," said Gravina in an official FIGC release.

"I'm interested in the path that leads to victory, and we'll achieve victory the day that we have done a truly great job. With Roberto, there is respect for the role as well as full agreement on what the objectives are," he added.

Commenting on his contract extension, Mancini said: "I'm very happy. I must thank the Federation and President Gravina. We're trying to carry on the work that we've already reaped the benefits of. The fact that I can put together a team that is well-liked gives me a lot of satisfaction, and I'm optimistic for the future."

"We'll have the European Championship, the Nations League finals, and the World Cup all in one year, so the goal is to be able to win while knowing that it won't be easy and that a bit of luck will also be required," he added.

Mancini's adventure with the national team began on May 14, 2018, when he signed the contract that would tie him to the Azzurri for two years, with an automatic renewal in the case of successful qualification for Euro 2020. The 52nd head coach in the history of the national team, his debut in the dugout came on May 28, 2018 in St. Gallen (Switzerland), in a match that saw Italy run out 2-1 winners against Saudi Arabia; his first home match took place on June 4 in Turin, a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands.

Since the start of his Azzurri adventure, Mancini has rejuvenated an Italian side that had suffered huge disappointment after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Russia. The national team enjoyed a great European Championship qualifying campaign and also progressed to the Final Four of the UEFA Nations League, which will take place in October. World Cup qualifying also began well for Italy with three wins from three in March. 

