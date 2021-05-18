STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Sweden turn to Jordan Larsson without injured Ibrahimovic for Euro 2020

Sweden open their European Championship campaign against Spain in Seville on June 14, before further Group E games against Slovakia and Poland.

Published: 18th May 2021 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Sweden coach Janne Andersson (File | AP)

By AFP

STOCKHOLM: Sweden coach Janne Andersson named Henrik Larsson's son Jordan in his squad for Euro 2020 on Tuesday, with veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury.

Spartak Moscow forward Jordan Larsson, 23, has made only five international appearances but joins fellow youngsters Dejan Kulusevski and Alexander Isak in the 26-man squad.

"I think we have a good mix in the squad," said Andersson. "We have several experienced players who have a few competitions in the bank and a bunch of hungry young players who will be playing their first tournament.

"That balance is important I think."

The 39-year-old Ibrahimovic returned to the Sweden team for two World Cup qualifiers in March, having initially retired from international football after Euro 2016.

Sweden open their European Championship campaign against Spain in Seville on June 14, before further Group E games against Slovakia and Poland in Saint-Petersburg.

"He (Ibrahimovic) was very disappointed, and so was I," said Andersson. "It was two very disappointed people who spoke to each other. He wished us good luck and I wished him good luck in his recovery."

Jordan Larsson, whose father netted 37 times for Sweden, has scored 15 goals in 29 league appearances for Spartak this season, while Isak has scored 16 La Liga goals for Real Sociedad.

Andersson will be hoping his side can build on their run to the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals, where they were knocked out by England.

Sweden squad:

Goalkeepers (3):

Robin Olsen (Everton/ENG), Karl-Johan Johnsson (FC Copenhagen/DEN), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Genclerbirligi/TUR)

Defenders (9):

Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen/GER), Andreas Granqvist (Helsingborgs), Victor Lindelof (Manchester United/ENG), Filip Helander (Rangers/SCO), Emil Krafth (Newcastle/ENG), Mikael Lustig (AIK), Pontus Jansson (Brentford/ENG), Marcus Danielson (Dalian Pro/CHN), Martin Olsson (BK Hacken)

Midfielders (9):

Jens Cajuste (FC Midtjylland/DEN), Gustav Svensson (Guangzhou/CHN), Viktor Claesson (Krasnodar/RUS), Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria/ITA), Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig/GER), Sebastian Larsson (AIK), Kristoffer Olsson (Krasnodar/RUS), Ken Sema (Watford/ENG), Mattias Svanberg (Bologna/ITA)

Forwards (5):

Marcus Berg (IFK Goteborg), Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus/ITA), Robin Quaison (Mainz/GER), Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad/ESP), Jordan Larsson (Spartak Moscow)

Coach: Janne Andersson

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sweden squad Euro 2020 Ibrahimovic
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp