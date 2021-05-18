STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Berlin gets permission to have 2,000 fans at last game

Union said the Berlin senate approved a pilot project Monday to have limited attendance for the game despite ongoing restrictions amid the pandemic.

FC Union Berlin fans during the match against Nuremberg.

FC Union Berlin fans during the match against Nuremberg. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: Union Berlin has been granted permission to have about 2,000 fans attend its home game against Leipzig on Saturday for its final Bundesliga game of the season.

Any fans attending will be asked to undergo a “preventative quick test” for COVID-19, apart from those already vaccinated, Union said.

Berlin’s seven-day rate of new infections has stayed under 100 per 100,000 inhabitants recently and was 68.6 on Monday. If it stays below 100 until the weekend, a “federal emergency brake” on crowds attending events can be lifted.

“The risk situation is continuously checked and reassessed,” the club said.

Union last had some 4,500 fans in its Stadion An der Alten Försterei for Freiburg’s visit in the fifth round on Oct. 24. Every game since has been played without spectators.

