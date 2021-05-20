STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kylian Mbappe stars as PSG beats Monaco 2-0 to retain French Cup

PSG's record-extending 14th cup win was given a helping hand after a terrible defensive error gifted an early goal to striker Mauro Icardi.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates with Moise Kean after scoring his side's second goal during the French Cup final between Paris Saint Germain and Monaco at the Stade de France stadium.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates with Moise Kean after scoring his side's second goal during the French Cup final between Paris Saint Germain and Monaco at the Stade de France stadium. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe scored one goal and set up the other as Paris Saint-Germain stayed on course for a domestic double by beating Monaco 2-0 to retain the French Cup.

PSG's record-extending 14th cup win was given a helping hand after a terrible defensive error gifted an early goal to striker Mauro Icardi on Wednesday.

He was set up by Mbappe, who then netted his 41st goal of the season late on.

French President Emmanuel Macron met the players before the game at Stade de France, speaking at length to Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder and several others.

The sides met for the third time in the final, with PSG winning 1-0 in 2010 and Monaco triumphing by the same score in 1985.

Monaco beat PSG twice in the league this season, but flopped this time and never looked like winning the competition for the sixth time and first since '91.

PSG was in control but without creating a chance until a big mistake from Monaco central defender Axel Disasi in the 19th minute.

He failed to control a simple pass from his goalkeeper on the edge of the penalty area, and Mbappe took the ball off him before giving Icardi an open goal.

PSG created little after that, but neither did Monaco and coach Niko Kovac replaced the surprisingly ineffective Ben Yedder with Stevan Jovetic with about 30 minutes left.

PSG had a narrow escape soon after when a right-wing cross from Gelson Martins looped over goalkeeper Keylor Navas and hit the crossbar.

Mbappe also hit the bar with a fine chip in the 80th, but clipped a shot into the bottom corner from Angel Di Maria's pass moments later.

PSG trails league leader Lille by one point heading into Sunday's final round of games.

