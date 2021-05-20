STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Match against Burnley was like semis, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

After winning the Premier League clash against Burnley, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that the match was like a semi-final.

Published: 20th May 2021 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: After winning the Premier League clash against Burnley, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that the match was like a semi-final.

Liverpool defeated Burnley 3-0 on Wednesday (local time) and as a result, the side has kept their hopes alive of qualifying for the Champions League.

With this win, Liverpool moved to the fourth place in the standings and if the side wins their last match against Crystal Palace, the Reds would seek attain qualification for Champions League.

"It was a semi-final. We had to win the semi-final and we did. Nothing is decided yet but we improved our position and we have the final. That's what we needed. It's what we deserve because this was a top performance. You can't give any chance away against Burnley because of the way they play. They wanted to go for our centre-halves but our boys did outstandingly well," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"We knew before the game it would be incredibly tough - they had about 3,500 people, not on our side. The atmosphere in football is massive. I thought the boys dealt really well with that. They didn't get distracted - they tried to use it because the noise is nice. We played a lot of good football stuff. You can't go to Burnley and hope to win 3-0. It's usually incredibly tight," he added.

Roberto Firmino, Nat Phillips, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain registered goals for Liverpool against Burnley and this helped Liverpool register an emphatic win.

Liverpool will now take on Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday and 10,000 home fans will also be in attendance.

"We have to make sure we recover quickly. We have a thin squad in some positions. We have to wrap them in cotton wool. I can't wait for the 10,00 fans at Anfield. Nothing is decided - Palace are strong," said Klopp. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Burnley Liverpool vs Burnley EPL EPL 2021 Premier League Premier League 2021
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp