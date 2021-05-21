STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kane hints at Manchester City move, praising 'striker's dream' De Bruyne

City are reported to be interested in signing the 27-year-old, but Spurs will not let their talisman go without a fight, especially as he is under contract for the next three years.

Published: 21st May 2021

Tottenham Hotspur star striker Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur star striker Harry Kane (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Tottenham forward Harry Kane has hinted at a move to Manchester City as speculation mounts over his future, calling the champions' star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne a "striker's dream".

Kane has reportedly told Spurs he wants to leave at the end of the season and the England captain has been linked with City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Kane has now raised the prospect of a move to Pep Guardiola's title winners, naming City's De Bruyne as a perfect team-mate.

City are reported to be interested in signing the 27-year-old, but Spurs will not let their talisman go without a fight, especially as he is under contract for the next three years.

Kane is determined to stay in the Premier League and when asked by former Manchester United defender Gary Neville which player would help him score more goals he said: "De Bruyne for sure.

"When I watch De Bruyne play he's a special, special player and some of the balls I see him put in for City are just a striker's dream if I'm honest."

ALSO READ: Wolves boss Nuno to leave at end of season amid Tottenham link

Kane this week told Neville that he doesn't "want to come to the end of my career and have any regrets".

Tottenham caretaker boss Ryan Mason, who replaced the sacked Jose Mourinho in April, is a close friend of Kane after playing with him in the club's youth academy.

Asked if he could understand Kane's desire to win silverware while in the prime of his career, Mason said: "Of course no player wants to end their career with regrets.

"It's normal. If you speak to any player in the world we say the same.

"I can't speak on transfer value and people's stock and all that. In football things change so quickly. 

"At the moment Harry is a Tottenham player and he's going to be involved at the weekend and hopefully he can win the Golden Boot."

- 'Missed opportunity' -

Kane has scored 165 Premier League goals, 95 behind all-time top scorer Alan Shearer, and he wants to topple the former Blackburn and Newcastle striker.

The forward, who has 22 top-flight goals this season, told Neville's YouTube channel The Overlap that injuries were the main threat to his ambition to break the record.

"Of course there's always the option of maybe moving abroad one day but I don't think that really interests me in the near future," he added.

Kane has been involved in two Premier League title races with Spurs, has lost two League Cup finals, and was on the defeated side in the 2019 Champions League final.

The forward admits the club missed opportunities to win silverware under former boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is now in charge at Paris Saint-Germain, and challenged Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to deliver quality additions to help rebuild.

Tottenham, who have missed out on the Premier League's top four for a second successive season, look unlikely even to qualify for the Europa League ahead of their final league match against Leicester on Sunday.

"For one reason or another we didn't quite do what we needed to do and kind of where we're at now I feel like we're kind of at a rebuild stage again if I'm honest," Kane said.

"I'm not going to say it's not there any more of course -- one or two good players can take the team over the line with Liverpool and City and teams like that.

"But for sure I feel like it was an opportunity missed for the club to do something special."

