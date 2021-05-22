STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Ace woman footballer Bala Devi hopes of contract extension with Rangers FC

The league was called off last season due to the pandemic but she didn’t let off-field situations impact her game much in Scotland.

Published: 22nd May 2021 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Rangers FC striker Bala Devi

Rangers FC striker Bala Devi (Photo | Rangers FC Twitter)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ace woman footballer Bala Devi left the Indian shores in January 2020 after signing for Rangers FC in the Scottish Women’s Premier League.

That was also the last time the footballer spent time in her hometown in Manipur. Ever since then she has been in regular touch with her parents over the phone from the foreign nation.

The situation is much better in Scotland now, but it’s India, which has been reeling under the second wave of the pandemic currently.

The 31-year-old has been constantly asking her parents to stay indoors. More importantly, the Rangers no 10 is worried about her dad, who is a kidney patient.

“I speak to my parents around 10-11 pm Indian standard time. My father is a kidney patient. So he has to be taken care of. One cannot go to hospitals in the current situation. I have also asked them not to go out. However, it is a big relief that the situation in my village is not bad as it reported only a few cases. It is in Imphal (Manipur’s capital) that the cases are more,” Devi said in a media interaction on Friday.

The league was called off last season due to the pandemic but she didn’t let off-field situations impact her game much in Scotland. Earlier this month, Devi made the headlines after scoring a wonderful goal against Spartans FC.

A 30-yard strike found the back of the net as the ball sailed over the goalkeeper’s head and the video clip went viral on social media. With the league concluding on June 6, it remains to be seen if the final fixture against Glasgow City will be her last as a Rangers player. Devi’s 18-month contract, which was signed early last year, ends next month.

“I cannot tell you exactly about my future now. On June 6, the league is going to end. After that I will have discussions with Rangers,” said Devi, who is hopeful of an extension.

Her team currently lies second in the league. One may not be aware as to where her future lies, but one thing is for certain that her stint abroad will help India when she dons the national colors again.

Playing at a higher level, against quality players in Scotland should do a world of good.

“Whatever things I have learned and seen here, I am surely going to share the experience with my India teammates. The situation in Indian football has also improved a lot, from fitness to confidence, it has increased,” said Devi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bala Devi woman footballer Rangers FC Scottish Women’s Premier League
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp