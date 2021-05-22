STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Again, Eden Hazard is injured; set to miss Real Madrid's Spanish league finale

Sergio Ramos will be back in the squad after recovering from an injury that has kept him out since March.

Published: 22nd May 2021 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid striker Eden Hazard

Real Madrid striker Eden Hazard (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Injured again, Eden Hazard will miss Real Madrid's Spanish league finale on Saturday.

Hazard was not included in the team's squad for the home match against Villarreal, which Madrid needs to win to have a chance of defending its Spanish league title. It enters the final round two points behind Atletico Madrid, which visits relegation-threatened Valladolid.

However, captain Sergio Ramos will be back in the squad after recovering from an injury that has kept him out of the league since March.

Hazard missed a big part of the season because of injuries but had been playing regularly recently.

“He didn't practice with the squad and we are not going to take any risks,” Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said on Friday.

Hazard is set to play for Belgium in next month's European Championship.

Atletico Madrid doesn't have any major setbacks ahead of its match at Valladolid, when it can clinch its first league title since 2014.

Barcelona, out of contention for the title, will finish its season without Lionel Messi, who was given permission to skip the team’s final match at last-place Eibar so he can have extra rest ahead of the Copa America.


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eden Hazard Eden Hazard injury Real Madrid La Liga Villarreal
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp