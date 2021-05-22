STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Guardiola calls Sergio Aguero 'lion in the jungle', says Argentine will score goals until 40 

Guardiola has also confirmed that Aguero is fit for Manchester City's last Premier League clash against Everton on Sunday.

Published: 22nd May 2021 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero (R) and team manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero (R) and team manager Pep Guardiola. (File photo| AFP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has backed striker Sergio Aguero to continue playing the sport until he is 40.

Guardiola has also confirmed that Aguero is fit for Manchester City's last Premier League clash against Everton on Sunday. This would be the last game for the Argentine striker for Manchester City.

"Aguero is an incredibly nice and funny person, humble being the legend he is. Being from Argentina and in this country where it's so difficult to score goals he's done it for many years. He was incredibly loved by the backroom staff. Sunday's the last game, I'm sure the fans will give him a tribute to what he has done so far; titles, numbers, performances, incredible," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"He is like a lion in the jungle, he kills the opponent. The last goal versus Palace defined him. He controlled two or three steps then wow. So much speed and then the quality to make the goal, he has this quality. He could play until 40 and score goals," he added.

ALSO READ | Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!

When asked whether Aguero is fit for clash against Everton, Guardiola said: "Everyone is fit, Sergio trained yesterday and today a little bit, Joao Cancelo can't play because he was sent off. The rest are fit."

Aguero had joined City in 2011 and he has made 388 appearances in all competitions, scoring 258 goals along the way.

With City, Aguero managed to win five Premier League titles, six League Cup titles and one FA Cup. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pep Guardiola Sergio Aguero Manchester City Premier League
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp