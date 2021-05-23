STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Lewandowski scores in last minute to break Bundesliga record

Lewandowski scored in each of his last 10 league appearances, and clocked 41 goals in just 29 games altogether.

Published: 23rd May 2021 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski. (Photo | AFP)

Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski left it to the last minute of the last game before breaking the Bundesliga record with his 41st goal of the season on Saturday.

Lewandowski missed a host of chances before he finally struck in the 90th minute of Bayern Munich's 5-2 win over Augsburg in the final round of the German league.

"I'd have preferred to have scored earlier," the Poland striker said.

Lewandowski had equaled the previous best-mark of 40 goals scored by Bayern great Gerd Müller in the 1971-72 season in Bayern's previous game in Freiburg.

He scored in each of his last 10 league appearances, and clocked 41 goals in just 29 games altogether.

Also on the last day of the German season, Werder Bremen was relegated to the second division and Union Berlin qualified for Europe for the first time.

Bremen lost 4-2 at home to Borussia Mönchengladbach and was relegated automatically after Sebastiaan Bornauw scored a late winner for Cologne to beat already relegated Schalke 1-0.

Bremen dropped second last, two points behind Cologne, which clinched a two-leg relegation/promotion playoff against the team that finishes third in the second division.

Max Kruse scored late for Union to beat Leipzig 2-1 to clinch seventh place and qualify for UEFA's new Europa Conference League competition next season.

Union needed a win to stay ahead of Gladbach.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lewandowski Bundesliga record Bayern Munich
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp