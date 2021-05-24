STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Liverpool grabs Champions League spot to cap season recovery

No trophy to celebrate this year but clinching Champions League qualification proved a welcome consolation prize for Liverpool.

Published: 24th May 2021 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 01:30 AM   |  A+A-

Sadio Mane, third left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the EPL match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield stadium.

Sadio Mane, third left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the EPL match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield stadium. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LIVERPOOL: No trophy to celebrate this year but clinching Champions League qualification proved a welcome consolation prize for Liverpool.

Fans were allowed back into Anfield for the first time in 2021 in time to see Sadio Mane's double clinch a final-day 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

After winning the Premier League trophy last season — to end a 30-year English title drought — celebrating third place might seem underwhelming. Especially when the team was top the last time fans were allowed briefly back onto the Kop in December.

Three months ago, Jürgen Klopp's side wasn't even in the top four.

“It was absolutely out of reach,” the manager said.

Liverpool was in a downward spiral, dropping to eighth place 77 days ago after being beaten at an empty Anfield by a Fulham side that would go on to be relegated.

Even with key players still injured — notably center back Virgil van Dijk — Klopp used the final 10 league games to mastermind an unbeaten recovery to ensure the comedown from the title last year wasn't quite as crushing by securing a return to the Champions League.

“Fighting through and finishing third it is one of the best lessons to learn for life," Klopp said. “From nowhere to the Champions League in five weeks — that’s a massive achievement."

It was only a month ago that Liverpool wanted out of the Champions League with the ill-fated bid to split to join a European Super League.

“I’m really happy for the Champions League they don't have to play without us,” Klopp said.

It's not just about prestige, but finances with over $100 million in potential earnings from UEFA, let alone the matchday revenue.

And if coronavirus restrictions continue to be eased up, the stadium should be full by the time the group stage begins in September.

Not since Liverpool played Atletico Madrid in March 2020 — on the day the pandemic was declared — has Anfield been at capacity. Only briefly in December were 2,000 fans briefly allowed back before the second wave of coronavirus infections shut the turnstiles again.

So Sunday's crowd of 10,000 was the largest in 14 months and it was a jittery spring afternoon that felt more like winter in the chill.

Even though top-four rivals Chelsea and Leicester would go on to lose, Liverpool made sure its top-four fate remained fully in its own hands.

After Andros Townsend missed scoring chances for Crystal Palace — led by former Liverpool manager Roy Hodgson in his final game in charge at age 73 — Mane slid in to score after Andrew Robertson's corner in the 36th minute. And Mane's shot was deflected in by Palace defender Gary Cahill in the 74th minute for Liverpool's final goal of a season of mixed fortunes and no trophy.

Still, there was a chance at least for a lap of honor with fans — the type they were denied when the trophy was handed out in front of empty seats last July.

“To have the opportunity to have this game in front of 10,000 people means really the world for us,” Klopp said. “The 10,000 did a really good job today. When we came out it sounded like sold out.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Liverpool Champions League EPL EPL 2021 Premier League Premier League 2021
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp