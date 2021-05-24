STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Thank you, Kun: This is why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend

Aguero's final season at City has been blighted by injuries but he showed against Everton how lethal he still is, scoring twice after coming off the bench with 25 minutes remaining.

Published: 24th May 2021 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jer

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER: For Sergio Aguero, it's 184 goals and out as he bids farewell to the Premier League.

Could there be one final scoring hurrah in the Champions League?

The 32-year-old Aguero scored twice in a fairytale last appearance in English soccer as Manchester City completed its title-winning campaign by thrashing Everton 5-0 on Sunday.

City’s record scorer moved onto 260 goals for the club with one game remaining — the Champions League final against Chelsea in Porto on Saturday.

The Argentina striker is likely to start on the bench for the match but City manager Pep Guardiola didn't rule out Aguero scripting one last amazing chapter to cap his 10 years with the team.

Asked if Aguero could play against Chelsea, Guardiola said: “Of course. We have five substitutions. He has a special feeling, he has something special.

“Of course he will be ready if we need him to help us win the Champions League."

The post-match ceremony, which saw City's players and staff lift the Premier League trophy for the fifth time in 10 seasons, included a special tribute to Aguero in recognition of a City career that reached its heights at the end of his first year there. That was when he scored the stoppage-time winner against Queens Park Rangers in the final game of the season to clinch the title for City.

Aguero's final season at City has been blighted by injuries but he showed against Everton how lethal he still is, scoring twice after coming off the bench with 25 minutes remaining.

“Before the game I felt so strange, the sensation is not good. I prefer to think about the good moments," Aguero said. “I’m a striker, my target is to score goals, so I’m so happy because it’s my last game and to score two goals is fantastic for me.

“When I came here, the first title for me was the most important, for the club and for me. Then Man City started to win more titles so I’m so happy because it’s not easy to be 10 years at one club. For me it’s an honor.”

Guardiola suggested Aguero would soon be signing a contract at Barcelona.

“Maybe I’ll reveal a secret. Maybe he is close to agreeing a deal for the club of my heart, Barcelona,” said Guardiola, who used to play then coach at the Spanish club. “He’s going to play alongside the best player in all time, Lionel Messi.

“I’m pretty sure he’s going to enjoy it.”

Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden also scored Sunday as City showed no sign of letting up ahead of the Champions League final.

“We’ve enjoyed the last two weeks, every moment, of being champions. Now today we celebrate but tomorrow we train,” Guardiola said.

“Then we will have a day off and then we have two or three days to prepare for the final.”

Everton, which had gone into the game with a chance of qualifying for Europe, was overwhelmed on an emotional afternoon that saw fans return to the Etihad.

The Merseysiders, for whom Gylfi Sigurdsson missed a penalty, slumped to a 10th-place finish in the standings.

It was a first chance for City's fans to salute the champions and acknowledge their European exploits, and they certainly made their presence felt throughout the afternoon. Before the game, big numbers spilled into the streets as City’s team coaches made what is normally a straightforward journey from the nearby training complex to the stadium.

Only 10,000 were permitted inside the stadium but the atmosphere they generated inspired the team.

Everton formed a guard of honor to greet City players as they came onto the field and players from both sides then did likewise for Aguero.

Supporters would have to wait to see the Argentine in action, however. The striker, having been troubled by a muscular injury in recent weeks, was not fit enough to play the full 90 minutes and had asked Guardiola if he could start from the bench.

Aguero ended his Premier League career at No. 4 in the competition's all-time scoring list, behind Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208) and Andy Cole (187).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Premier League Sergio Aguero records Premier League records EPL Sergio Aguero Manchester City
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp