Feel very lucky to have Guardiola as coach, says Manchester City player Phil Foden

Foden had celebrated his 11th birthday by watching Barcelona defeat Manchester United 3-1 in the 2011 Champions League final.

Published: 25th May 2021 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Pep Guardiola, Phil Foden

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden (R) with coach Pep Guardiola. (File photo| AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has said that he feels very lucky to have Pep Guardiola as a coach.

He also said Guardiola's great Barcelona team back in the days served as an inspiration for him.

"When I used to watch Barcelona as a kid, it was unbelievable; the way he set them up and how they played one-touch and two-touch football was unbelievable, and I never would have thought that he would be my coach someday," Goal.com quoted Foden as saying.

"I feel very lucky to have him as a coach and I enjoy it every day, working with him. I just remember growing up and they dominated football for years, winning everything," he added.

"I just remember always watching it with my Dad and thinking: 'Wow! What a team this is and what a coach they have!' He has tried to bring that kind of football here and it seems to be working," said Foden.

"Definitely, they played a big part in my career, watching them when I was younger, and it helps as well, now that the manager's here. I understand how he plays and how he wants to play. It helps a lot," he added.

Manchester City will now take on Chelsea in the finals of the Champions League on Saturday in Porto. Guardiola's team has already won Premier League and Carabao Cup this season. (ANI)

