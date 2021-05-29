Champions Gokulam look for continuity, extend contract of Afghan midfielder Sharif

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In any season, there are some iconic moments that live in the memory long after the season is done and dusted.



Gokulam Kerala FC had many such moments in the 2020/21 season but the one produced by Afghani midfielder Sharif Mukhammad on the final matchday with the title on the line is right up there.

Gokulam and TRAU FC were going head to head for the big prize and it looked like the Manipuri side were going to clinch it as they were leading the Malabarians.

In the 70th minute, Gokulam won a free-kick and Sharif caught the entire TRAU defence napping with a dipping free-kick that turned the game around. There was no stopping Gokulam after that and they would go on to win 4-1 and clinch the title.

Sharif will return to don the Gokulam jersey as the I-League champions are looking to retain the crux of the squad that scripted the historic triumph.

"We wanted to retain some of the key players and keep the core players who helped us win the title. Sharif played an important part for us and we wanted to keep him for next season as we are looking to defend the title," said Gokulam Technical Director Bino George.

The Kerala outfit are still looking to overturn the transfer ban imposed on them by the All India Football Federation. However, Bino said that the first priority was to retain their key players before looking at the market.

"Extending the contract of Sharif anyway going to happen with or without the transfer ban. We have written to the AIFF and are confident of overturning the ban. We are also looking to promote a lot of our reserve team players into the first team this season. The likes of Sharif and Emil Benny will continue to play a crucial part for us next season," said Bino.

Sharif, who primarily plays as a defensive midfielder scored four goals in the 14 matches. He also anchored the midfield with a whopping 799 passes through the season.

"I am glad to renew the contract with Gokulam Kerala FC. Last year it was a memorable experience for me to be with the Malabarians. We want to win more titles in the upcoming year and I hope we will have another superb season ahead," said Sharif.

Meanwhile, head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese expressed his delight at having Sharif at Gokulam next season.

"I am so happy to have Sharif for the next season also. He is a top-quality player in our league. He is a strong midfielder with experience in playing in Asia Cup. He is a leader in midfield and he can balance very nicely between attacking and defensive phases. Sharif is also a good freekick taker," said Annese.