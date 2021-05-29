STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Questioning of medical team over Diego Maradona's death delayed

The 60-year-old footballing icon died of a heart attack in November 2020, just weeks after undergoing brain surgery on a blood clot.

Published: 29th May 2021 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona (File | AP)

By AFP

BUENOS AIRES: The interrogation of a medical team under formal investigation for manslaughter over the death of footballing legend Diego Maradona in Argentina last year has been delayed until June 14, AFP sources said Friday.

The seven members of Maradona's medical team were due to be questioned by investigating judges on Monday, who would then decide whether charges should be brought against them. 

If they are charged and subsequently found guilty they could face between eight and 25 years in prison. 

The 60-year-old footballing icon died of a heart attack in November 2020, just weeks after undergoing brain surgery on a blood clot.

Prosecutors believe Maradona's death was the result of malpractice or negligent actions by his doctors, which worsened his health condition and resulted in his death.

In May, an investigating expert medical panel concluded he was left to his fate for a "prolonged, agonizing period" before his death. 

The legal proceedings were prompted by a complaint filed by two of Maradona's five daughters against his neurosurgeon, Leopoldo Luque, who responded tearfully to the accusations, saying he did "everything he could, up to the impossible" for an "unmanageable" patient.

The recriminations and accusations over Maradona's death are taking place alongside another case, over his disputed inheritance, involving his five children, his brothers and Matias Morla, his former lawyer.

Maradona is an idol to millions of Argentines after he inspired the South American country to only their second World Cup triumph in 1986.

