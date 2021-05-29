STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Serie A's Napoli appoints Luciano Spalletti as new manager

Gennaro Gattuso was named coach of Fiorentina on Tuesday, two days after his final game with Napoli.

Published: 29th May 2021

Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NAPLES: Luciano Spalletti was hired on Saturday as the new coach of Napoli, which parted ways with Gennaro Gattuso after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

In his last coaching job, Spalletti led Inter Milan to two straight fourth-place finishes and qualification to the Champions League. He left the club in May 2019.

Napoli had to settle for a Europa League spot after finishing this season in fifth, one point behind Juventus.

"I am delighted to announce that Luciano Spalletti will become Napoli coach on 1 July," club president Aurelio De Laurentiis said in a statement.

"Welcome, Luciano, we'll do great work together."

The 62-year-old Spalletti has also coached Roma, Udinese and Zenit St.Petersburg.

Gattuso was named coach of Fiorentina on Tuesday, two days after his final game with Napoli.

