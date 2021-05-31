STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Amrinder Singh joins ATK Mohun Bagan after leaving Mumbai City FC

The shot-stopper has agreed to a five-year deal with the club, and as a result, he will be staying with Antonio Habas's side until 2026.

Published: 31st May 2021 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Amrinder Singh_footballer

Amrinder Singh has been signed by Mohun Bagan(Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: India goalkeeper Amrinder Singh on Monday joined ATK Mohun Bagan on a five-year deal after leaving reigning Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC.

The 27-year-old, who is currently in Doha as part of the national team for the upcoming World Cup qualifying round matches, was with the then ATK on loan in 2015-16 season, featuring in 13 matches.

"Even though I played in Kolkata before, it was for a very short time. This joining, of course, is going to be a new chapter in my football career," Amrinder, who has turned out for India in six matches, said.

"Winning all the trophies for Mumbai last year was a memorable event in my life. I want the same success in the Green-Maroon jersey next season.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai City FC confirmed the departure of Amrinder after an association of five seasons.

He joined the Mumbai club in 2016 initially on loan from Bengaluru FC and made his debut against FC Goa later that year.

He penned a three-year extension with the club in March 2018.

In January 4, 2020, Amrinder became the most capped Mumbai City FC player when he led the Islanders against ATK MB, bettering the earlier record of Lucian Goian.

Amrinder made 84 appearances for Mumbai City FC with the last match being the 2020-21 ISL final against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Explaining why he joined ATK Mohun Bagan, Amrinder said, "I played for a while in ISL-2 under the coaching of Habas.

Everyone knows about his success in ISL.

"Habas' football philosophy always draws me.

The biggest thing is that he brought out the best game from the Indian footballers.

It's great to be a member of this team.

"The support of a huge number of ATK MB supporters, the football philosophy of the principal owner of the team and the glorious history of football of this city (Kolkata) are the reasons."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amrinder Singh Mohun Bagan
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp