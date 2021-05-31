STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

I'm going to be good again when I get my confidence back: Belgium's Eden Hazard

Hazard has struggled to contribute since joining Real for a reported 100 million euros ($122 million) from Chelsea in 2019.

Published: 31st May 2021 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

Eden Hazard (File | AP)

By AFP

TUBIZE (Belgium): Eden Hazard is still having "some thigh problems" after missing much of Real Madrid's season but "will be there when the Euros start", he told a video press conference on Monday.

The attacking player said he was "not yet at 100 percent" but added that "physically I still have to prepare myself and I obviously hope to be ready for the first game on 12 June."

Belgium, one of the favourites for the title, start Euro 2020 on June 12 against Russia in a group that also includes Denmark and Finland. 

Hazard arrived at the national training centre at Tubize on Monday, at the same time as most of his team-mates and, as captain, was the first to speak at the press conference.

"I missed the last game with Real because of a little discomfort in my thigh. Since then I have been able to rest for a week and mentally I am fine," he said.

"I'm going to be good again when I get my confidence back, and when my thigh and ankle don't hurt," he said. "I've had an unlucky season." 

"I've always been a player who liked to play one match after another and that hasn't been the case. I still have many good years ahead of me."

Injuries have kept him out of recent Belgian squads.

"I missed it," he said. "I am happy when I am on the pitch."

Hazard has struggled to contribute since joining Real for a reported 100 million euros ($122 million) from Chelsea in 2019.

Since the end of a season in which Real finished second in La Liga and fell against Hazard's former club Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals, coach Zinedine Zidane has quit.

Hazard said he was "very disappointed that Zidane is leaving."

"I spent two great seasons with him. I'm frustrated that I couldn't give him more," he said.

Hazard said he as not going to leaving Real.

"I can't see myself anywhere else but Real Madrid," he said

"I have three years left on my contract at Real, we know that the first two years were complicated, but I want to continue to give the best of myself at Madrid."

Hazard was criticised by Spanish media for laughing and joking with former Chelsea team-mates Kurt Zouma and Edouard Mendy after the full-time whistle at Stamford Bridge where Madrid had just been eliminated from the Champions League.

"I didn't celebrate Chelsea's Champions League title against Manchester City on Saturday," he said. "I am a Real Madrid player."


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eden Hazard Eden Hazard injury Belgium football team Euro Cup Euro 2020 Euro Cup 2021
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp