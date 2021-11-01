STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini regrets Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to quit Serie A

Gasperini was speaking on the eve of United's Champions League visit to Atalanta which marks the 35-year-old Ronaldo's first appearance in Italy since his return to Old Trafford.

Published: 01st November 2021 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo challenges Cagliari's Italian defender Luca Ceppitelli (L) during the Italian Serie A football match. (Photo | AFP)

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo challenges Cagliari's Italian defender Luca Ceppitelli (L) during the Italian Serie A football match. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

ROME: Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini expressed regret on Monday at Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to quit Serie A for Manchester United, describing the Portuguese star as "an incredible goalscoring machine".

Gasperini was speaking on the eve of United's Champions League visit to Atalanta which marks the 35-year-old Ronaldo's first appearance in Italy since his return to Old Trafford.

Gasperini's side have already suffered at his hands this season.

Ronaldo rounded off United's fight back from 2-0 down to Atalanta in their Champions League clash at Old Trafford a fortnight ago to score their third nine minutes from time in the 3-2 win.

"I can only say that he's an extraordinary player but that sounds too banal," said Gasperini.

"What he's doing again at Manchester, you only have to look at his goal on Saturday (against Tottenham) and the others he's already scored, he's an incredible goalscoring machine."

The Atalanta boss said even if it cost his club goals "I'd prefer that he'd stayed in Italy, because you always want to see the best players here".

After three seasons at Juventus, winning two league titles and finishing last season as top scorer, Ronaldo caught the football world on the hop when rejecting Manchester City's overtures to sign for his old club.

Atalanta's Colombian striker Duvan Zapata, appearing at the same online press conference, added: "He's a top player, of the very highest quality.

"We can't give away many chances to him, nor any of his team."  

Atalanta share second place in Group F, two points behind leaders United.

"We know we have to take six more points to make it almost mathematically certain to qualify.

"So a win is very important, any other outcome will leave things up in the air," commented Gasperini ahead of Tuesday's game in Bergamo.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gian Piero Gasperini Cristiano Ronaldo Serie A Manchester United Manchester United vs Atalanta Juventus
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp