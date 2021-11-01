STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

'Enjoy criticism, keep that coming': Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Solskjaer admitted one good game would not silence United's doubters and challenged his team to prove in Italy that they could perform consistently.

Published: 01st November 2021 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: A defiant Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he relishes criticism as Manchester United prepare for Tuesday's Champions League match against Atalanta following their vital Premier League victory at Tottenham.

The Norwegian faced intense speculation over his future after United's 5-0 humiliation against arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford last week left them well off the pace in the English top-flight.

But the Red Devils eased the pressure on their manager with Saturday's 3-0 win in London and it was Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo who instead lost his job on Monday.

Former players, pundits and fans have questioned Solskjaer's tactics, team selections and ability to succeed at the highest level, with the former United forward yet to win a trophy in nearly three years at the club.

But his decision at Spurs to pair Cristiano Ronaldo with Edinson Cavani up front and use a three-man central defence bore fruit as Ronaldo scored and provided an assist for the Uruguayan and the home side failed to register a shot on target.

"Criticism can make you doubt yourself, or you can stand up for yourself. I've always enjoyed criticism -- just keep that coming," Solskjaer said in his pre-match press conference on Monday.

"Journalists, pundits, experts -- we've all got different jobs. I'm not here to fight with them, I don't need a spat with anyone."

The Red Devils top Group F with two wins and one defeat from three games but have not convinced in Europe.

They suffered a shock defeat at Swiss side Young Boys in their opening fixture and needed late goals from Ronaldo to take them to wins against Villarreal and Atalanta.

Gian Piero Gasperini's team led 2-0 at Old Trafford and had chances to put the game beyond United in last month's reverse fixture before the hosts launched their comeback.

Solskjaer admitted one good game would not silence United's doubters and challenged his team to prove in Italy that they could perform consistently.

"We've been working to get that consistency," he said.

"One swallow doesn't make a summer. It's a chance to prove we can go again."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester United Manchester United manager Champions League UEFA Champions League Manchester United vs Atalanta
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp