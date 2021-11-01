STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Owen Hargreaves' claims Rashford was unhappy with Ole, Manchester United forward reacts

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a change to the team's formation, switching from a 4-2-3-1 to a 3-4-1-2, the side led by a strike partnership of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scores a goal. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

Rashford hits back at Hargreaves' claim of 'fuming' after being benched against Spurs

MANCHESTER: Marcus Rashford has hit back at Owen Hargreaves' claim that he was 'fuming' with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for not starting him in the weekend win against Tottenham.

Both forwards found the back of the net, either side of half-time, to give United a two-goal lead before Rashford came off the bench to seal the win. After the goal, the England international celebrated in front of the Red Devils supporters and appeared subdued to which Hargreaves claimed that Solskjaer not starting the 23-year-old was affecting his mood.

"I think you could see that in his celebration, he was fuming," the former United and Bayern Munich midfielder, Hargreaves told Premier League Production.

However, Rashford insists it was not the case. Quoting a tweet from a media outlet the United forward commented: "Fuming at the manager??! We won the game. That celebration was pure relief! It's been a hard week..."

Manchester United next game is a UEFA Champions League group stage match away at Atalanta on Tuesday. The Reds will travel to Italy on Monday. 

