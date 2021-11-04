STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISL's SC East Bengal, Kerala Blasters, Hyderabad FC fail to secure AIFF license

The clubs have sought exemption from the AIFF in order to take part in the cash-rich event starting on November 19.

Published: 04th November 2021 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler and his wards

SC East Bengal squad during a training session. (Photo Courtesy | ISL)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Three Indian Super League (ISL) clubs have failed to get the new license which would have given them entry to both AFC and national club competitions.

Hyderabad FC, SC East Bengal, Kerala Blasters FC are the three clubs that were not handed licenses by the AIFF to be able to take part in AFC and national competitions this season. The clubs have sought exemption from the AIFF in order to take part in the cash-rich event starting on November 19.

Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan FC, NorthEast United FC, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC have successfully secured the "ICLS Premier 1" license for the 2021-22 season.

The Indian Club Licensing system is an annual process through which clubs get the mandatory license to participate in National and AFC Club Competitions for each season.

Until the 2020-21 season of the club licensing process, all participating clubs needed to apply for two separate licenses (AFC & National) and prepare two separate sets of documentation to participate in National and AFC Club Competitions. However, as per the new regulations, which came into effect from this season, all participating clubs have to apply for only one license. The new license would give them entry to both AFC & National Club Competitions.

Under the new regulations, Indian Super League clubs are required to apply for "ICLS Premier 1" license, which would grant them participation in all AFC club competitions (subject to qualification on sporting merit) and the Indian Super League. The Hero I-League clubs are required to apply for "ICLS Premier 2" license, which would grant them participation in AFC Cup (subject to qualification on sporting merit) and the I-League.

A total of 21 clubs applied for respective licenses for the 2021-22 club licensing process. Indian Arrows, Rajasthan United and Sreenidi Deccan FC were exempted from applying for a license for the 2021-22 season.

Owing to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asian Football Confederation, on a formal application from the All India Football Federation, exempted the participating clubs from fulfilling many criteria. These included the entire Infrastructure criteria, all youth development related criteria and some Personnel & Admin and Financial criteria.

After going through the entire Club Licensing process of the 2021-22 season, the following are the results: "ICLS Premier 1" licenses were granted to Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan FC, NorthEast United FC, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC.

"ICLS Premier 2" licenses were granted to Gokulam Kerala FC, Churchill Brothers FC and Roundglass Punjab FC.

Clubs that failed to get the respective license are as follows:- Hyderabad FC, SC East Bengal, Kerala Blasters FC, TRAU FC, Real Kashmir FC, Mohammedan Sporting FC, Aizawl FC, Sudeva Delhi FC, Chennai City FC and NEROCA FC. All these 10 clubs, after the communication of results, had an opportunity to either appeal against a possible wrongful decision, or accept the decision of the Club Licensing Committee and file for an exemption within the stipulated deadline.

Since a License or an Exemption is a mandatory requirement for each team to participate in the Indian Super League or the I-League, all 10 clubs who failed to get the respective license, have applied for an exemption to participate in their respective national league for the 2021-22 season. The Club Licensing Committee - First Instance Body, will meet soon to decide on the Exemption requests made by these clubs.

