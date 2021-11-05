STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIFA World Cup qualifiers: USA recall Chelsea's Christian Pulisic for Mexico game

Pulisic has barely played for Premier League side Chelsea this season after suffering an ankle injury in the USA's 4-1 win over Honduras in September. 

Christian Pulisic

US footballer Christian Pulisic (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: Fit-again Christian Pulisic was named in a 25-man United States squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mexico and Jamaica on Thursday.

The 23-year-old made a long-awaited return from injury on Tuesday, coming on as a substitute in Chelsea's 1-0 away win over Malmo in the Champions League, and Berhalter has wasted no time in recalling him to the US squad.

Pulisic's recall leaves him in the frame to return for the USA's crucial World Cup qualifier against Mexico in Cincinnati on November 12.

The USA, who are second in the eight-team CONCACAF qualifying standings behind Mexico, travel to Kingston to face Jamaica four days later on November 16.

"When it comes to USA-Mexico, I'm excited for our players because it isn't just a game - it's an event," Berhalter said in a statement.

"This is the best of World Cup qualifying, and our group is ready for the challenge."

While Pulisic is back in the squad, Barcelona's Sergino Dest and Borussia Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna remain sidelined.

Dest is struggling with a back injury while Reyna has yet to shake off a hamstring problem which flared up in September.

Squad | Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Defenders: Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim/GER), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp/BEL), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray/TUR), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER), Gianluca Busio (Venezia/ITA), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders) 

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA)
 

