'I don't feel it': City manager Pep Guardiola ahead of Manchester derby

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Had things gone differently during the final days of August, Cristiano Ronaldo could have been lining up at Old Trafford in the blue of City.

The English champions were interested in the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero's departure.

Indeed it was City's interest that appeared to spark Manchester United's move to sign Ronaldo from Juventus.

The 36-year-old has delivered with nine goals in 12 games.

But United have won just five of those matches as manager Ole Solskjaer has struggled to find the right balance since Ronaldo's return.

"I am pretty sure Cristiano Ronaldo is happy at Man Utd and Man Utd are happy to have him," said Pep Guardiola, who has tried to play down the importance of Saturday's clash.

Guardiola claimed earlier in the week his side's Champions League game against Club Brugge, which they won 4-1, was more important than the derby given there are 28 league games still to play.

"I don't feel it," added Guardiola on the pre-match hype around Manchester.

"When I wake up in the morning and come here I'm in this bubble 10, 12, 14 hours. I'm not in the pubs to drink a beer so I don't know the atmosphere.

"I have to be cold in my mind and cold in my head."

Both sides have absences to cope with in defence.

United will be without Raphael Varane for a month due to a hamstring injury, while Victor Lindelof is also a doubt.

City are missing the suspended Aymeric Laporte, while Kyle Walker faces a late fitness test on a foot injury.