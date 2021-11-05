STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Roberto Firmino suffers hamstring injury ahead of Brazil's World Cup qualifiers

Real Madrid midfielder Vinícius Júnior was named as Firmino’s replacement on Friday.

Published: 05th November 2021 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2021 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino. (Photo | AP)

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LIVERPOOL: Roberto Firmino will miss at least one month with Liverpool and upcoming World Cup qualifiers with Brazil because of a hamstring injury.

Firmino, named last week to Brazil's squad for matches against Colombia and Argentina, sustained the injury Wednesday during Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Atlético Madrid in the Champions League.

“Losing Bobby Firmino is a blow,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Friday ahead of Sunday's game at West Ham. “We talk about weeks still and I don't know exactly but more than four, which I would consider as a serious injury.”

The 30-year-old forward had missed time earlier in the season with a similar injury.

“We have to see. It's Bobby, he's a quick healer,” Klopp said. “Usually when you have an injury before the international break, you think OK after the international break they are ready again. That is not directly at the moment when Bobby will be ready again. So that's not good.”

Firmino has scored six goals, including a hat trick against Watford, in 11 appearances in all competitions this season.

Real Madrid midfielder Vinícius Júnior was named as Firmino’s replacement on Friday. Brazil leads South American qualifying and plays Colombia in Sao Paulo on Thursday before facing second-place Argentina in San Juan five days later.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Roberto Firmino Roberto Firmino injury hamstring injury World Cup qualifiers FIFA World Cup qualifiers Liverpool Brazil football team
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp