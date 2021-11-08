We will come back strongly, says Gokulam Kerala coach Priya PV after loss to Amman SC

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Gokulam Kerala FC coach Priya PV had made it clear after landing in Jordan that her team was not there to merely participate in the AFC Women's Club Championship.

"We have a good, strong squad and we aim for nothing short of the title," she had said prior to their opening match against Jordanian outfit Amman SC late on Sunday.

The Indian side went on to push Amman SC all the way, and for a long spell, it looked like victory was within grasp. Elshaddai Acheampong created history as she scored Gokulam and India's first-ever goal at the continental stage in a women's competition.

The 33rd-minute strike underlined how Gokulam was prepared to compete at the continental stage and against the domestic champions of other countries.

After soaking up the pressure, they managed to break open the deadlock with skipper Aditi Chauhan coming up with a commanding performance in front of the goal.

The Kerala outfit had fielded a strong line-up that included foreign stars like Susan Ama Duah, Win Theingi Tun besides goalscorer Elshaddai. The team also had senior India internationals like Dalima Chhibber alongside Aditi. They went into half-time leading 1-0 after having managed to go toe-to-toe against Amman.

The second half was a different story though as Amman staged a fightback and put Gokulam under pressure. They managed to find an equaliser in the 58th minute. Maysa Ziyad Jbarah scored from the spot after Michel Castanha was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.

They went on to take the lead in the 67th minute thanks to a stunning free-kick from Samia Ouni who beat Aditi all ends up.

Gokulam could not stage a comeback from there as they ended up on the losing side.

"It was a tough game. The girls gave everything on the field. We were a bit unlucky. We will correct our mistakes and come back strongly," said Priya about the game.

Gokulam will now take on Iranian outfit Shahrdari Sirjan on November 10.