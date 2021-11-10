STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Chiellini latest Italy injury ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Italy's captain Giorgio Chiellini pulled out of the warmup prior to Juventus’ match against Fiorentina at the weekend and the veteran defender has not recovered in time.

Published: 10th November 2021 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Giorgio Chiellini

FILE - Italy's Giorgio Chiellini plays the ball during a training session of the national soccer team at the Olympic stadium in Rome. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

FLORENCE: Italy’s injury problems continued to pile up as captain Giorgio Chiellini became the latest player to withdraw from the squad on Wednesday ahead of its final World Cup qualifiers.

Chiellini pulled out of the warmup prior to Juventus’ match against Fiorentina at the weekend and the veteran defender has not recovered in time.

Italy forward Ciro Immobile and midfielders Nicolò Zaniolo and Lorenzo Pellegrini pulled out of the squad earlier this week.

The good news for Italy coach Roberto Mancini is that midfielder Nicolò Barella trained on Wednesday, having undergone treatment the previous day.

Italy plays Switzerland in Rome on Friday. The two teams have 14 points each atop Group C with the European champion having the tiebreaker advantage on goal difference of two better.

Only the first-place finisher gets a direct spot into next year’s finals in Qatar. The second-place team goes into the playoffs in March, needing to advance past two opponents to reach the World Cup.

Switzerland also has injury problems. It was already without captain Granit Xhaka and forward Haris Seferovic due to long-term injuries and winger Steven Zuber on Monday became the fourth player to drop out from the squad selected last week.

After Switzerland, Italy plays Northern Ireland in Belfast next Monday. The Swiss finish by hosting Bulgaria.

Italy beat Switzerland 3-0 in Rome in the group phase of Euro 2020. The teams drew 0-0 in Basel in September in World Cup qualifying.

Italy’s world record 37-match unbeaten run ended last month with a 2-1 loss to Spain in a Nations League semifinal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Giorgio Chiellini Itlay World Cup Qualifiers Ciro Immobile Roberto Mancini
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp