All Premier League clubs unanimously oppose FIFA's proposal for biennial World Cup

Clubs raised concerns about the negative impacts FIFA's current proposals would have on player welfare, the fan experience, pre-season preparations and the quality of competitions.

Published: 12th November 2021 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

FIFA World Cup Trophy

FIFA World Cup Trophy (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Premier League on Thursday announced that all 20 clubs discussed the post-2024 International Match Calendar reform process and unanimously opposed FIFA's proposal for biennial men's World Cups, along with any plans involving significantly extended international windows.

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive in a statement said: "The Premier League is committed to preventing any radical changes to the post-2024 FIFA International Match Calendar that would adversely affect player welfare and threaten the competitiveness, calendar, structures and traditions of domestic football."

"We are open to reforms and new ideas, but they must enhance the complementary balance between domestic and international football in order to improve the game at all levels."

"This process should also involve meaningful agreements with the leagues that provide the foundations for the game. We will continue to work with supporter groups, players, domestic and international stakeholders to find solutions that are in the best interests of football's long-term future."

The Premier League is hosting the World Leagues Forum's Annual General Meeting in London on December 2 and 3.

Biennial World Cup FIFA World Cup EPL Premier League FIFA
