Georgia stuns Sweden 2-0 win in European qualifying

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored twice in the second half to give Georgia its second win in Group B and leave Sweden two points ahead of Spain, which can take over first place when it plays Greece later.

Published: 12th November 2021 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

Sweden's Emil Forsberg, centre, in action during the World Cup 2022 group B qualifying soccer match between Georgia and Sweden in Batumi, Georgia, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

Sweden's Emil Forsberg, centre, in action during the World Cup 2022 group B qualifying soccer match between Georgia and Sweden in Batumi, Georgia, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BATUMI: Sweden’s chances of securing first place in its World Cup qualifying group were damaged with a 2-0 loss to already-eliminated Georgia on Thursday.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored twice in the second half to give Georgia its second win in Group B and leave Sweden two points ahead of Spain, which can take over first place when it plays Greece later Thursday.

Spain hosts Sweden in their final qualifier.

A draw against Greece will guarantee Spain at least a second-place finish in the group.

Only the group winners automatically qualify for next year's World Cup in Qatar, while the second-place finishers will have to go through a playoff with the other runners-up and two group winners from the UEFA Nations League.

Sweden had the most chances throughout the match against Georgia, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexander Isak squandering the best ones before Kvaratskhelia gave the hosts the win with goals in the 61st and 77th minutes.

Georgia is fourth in the group with seven points from eight matches and doesn't have a chance to finish in the top two. Its only other victory was at Kosovo.

Sweden's only other loss was to Greece.

