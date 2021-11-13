STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal eye automatic World Cup qualification against Serbia

The reverse fixture between Portugal and Serbia, played in March, ended in a 2-2 draw in Belgrade.

Published: 13th November 2021 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo attends a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LISBON: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and their Portugal teammates trained on Saturday as they eye automatic qualification to the World Cup from Group A with a game against Serbia in Lisbon on Sunday.

Portugal and Serbia are both tied on 17 points in Group A ahead of Sunday's decider.

Fernando Santos' side is on top of the table on goal difference and will secure a spot in Qatar 2022 if they avoid defeat in the pivotal clash at Estadio da Luz.

The locals will be without veteran defender Pepe, who received a late red card against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.

But Bernardo Silva should be fit to face the Serbs after taking part in the training session on Saturday.

The Manchester City playmaker did not play against Ireland after complaining of aching muscles.

The reverse fixture between Portugal and Serbia, played in March, ended in a 2-2 draw in Belgrade.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cristiano Ronaldo Bruno Fernandes Portugal football team World Cup qualifiers FIFA World Cup qualifiers Bernardo Silva
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp