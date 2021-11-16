STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhaichung Bhutia's residential academy to hold trials in Bengaluru on November 21

Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia (File|PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools residential academy will hold trials for girls and boys on November 21 at the HAL Sports Club here.

The trials are open for players born between the years 2005 to 2012 only.

"At BBFS residential academies, our aim is to provide the ideal pathway into professional football for budding athletes without them compromising with academics. It is my dream to provide the best facilities to the next generation and help them not only play at the highest level in India, but the foreign leagues," Bhutia said.

"So, boys and girls, I look forward to seeing you soon on the field," said the Indian football icon who is a co-founder of BBFS. BBFS is one of India's largest football learning centres with four residential academies in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala.

All campuses provide premium facilities, including state-of-the-art hostels, full-sized natural football fields, smart classrooms, health and fitness centres.

"At BBFS, we aim to deliver a holistic experience for each student focusing on technical and tactical training, proper CBSE/ICSE academic education, cultural tolerance, and independent decision-making."

"The pathway for a professional footballing career includes playing in national youth leagues, state leagues, and an opportunity to play for our sister-concern Garhwal Heroes FC, a Delhi-based club that plays in the Delhi Senior Division League."

With centres across the country, BBFS has trained over 15,000 students and developed more than 2000 coaches.

