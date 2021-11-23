STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Salah, Ronaldo, Messi headline nominees for FIFA Best Men's Player award

Published: 23rd November 2021 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool and Egypt striker Mohamed Salah

Liverpool and Egypt striker Mohamed Salah (File photo | AP)

By ANI

ZURICH: Argentina striker Lionel Messi and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo headlined the nominations for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 revealed the governing body.

The winners of awards will be revealed at an online ceremony on January 17 2022. The candidates have been selected by two expert panels - one for women's football and one for men's football.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has also been shortlisted for the awards following his incredible form this year.

Magdalena Eriksson, Pernille Harder and Ji Soyun are some of the prominent names shortlisted for the awards.

"Public voting is open on FIFA.com and will run until 23:59 CET on 10 December 2021," FIFA said in a statement.

The apex body of football will announce the three finalists in each of the seven categories listed above in early January 2022. 

