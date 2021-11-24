STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISL 2021: Vladimir Koman gives Chennaiyin FC winning start against Hyderabad

The first-half was largely a one-way street with Hyderabad being relentless with their attack. It looked like Chennaiyin’s strategy was to sit back and hit on the counter.

Published: 24th November 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 02:19 PM

Chennaiyin FC mid-fielder Vladimir Koman

Chennaiyin FC mid-fielder Vladimir Koman (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  It was a game of attrition for Chennaiyin FC, who stunned Hyderabad FC with a 1-0 win at the Bambolim Stadium Tuesday, despite seemingly being second best for most of the night. With better finishing, Hyderabad could have got some goals on the board and even won it but Chennaiyin admirably soaked up all the pressure and stung them in the second half with Vladimir Koman scoring a 66th minute penalty.

The first-half was largely a one-way street with Hyderabad being relentless with their attack. It looked like Chennaiyin’s strategy was to sit back and hit on the counter. And Manuel Roca's men led by new arrival Bartholomew Ogbeche, who had made the switch from Mumbai City FC, piled on the pressure from the first whistle.

The towering centre-forward was causing all sorts of problems for the Chennaiyin backline and their goalkeeper Vishal Kaith. Clearly, the Chennaiyin squad was just getting used to playing with each other with as many as six debuts for them and their attack was led by a talented but young Indian striker Rahim Ali. Hyderabad looked like a settled unit spearheaded by the veteran Ogbeche who knows the league inside out thanks to his time in India in the last few seasons.

While Hyderabad looked slick with their passing and creating chances, Chennaiyin looked sluggish as they were slow in their transitions from defence to attack. They were struggling to get out of their own half as Hyderabad kept them guessing with quick short passes, switching play or just lofting the ball straight to Ogbeche.

The only thing lacking was a goal as they failed to take their chances and Chennaiyin managed to hold on going into the break without conceding.

There was a slightly improved show by Chennaiyin in the second half as they looked better going forward. Chhangte tested Laxmikant Kattimani with a stinging left-foot drive which was tipped over the bar. The complexion of the game changed completely when Chennaiyin took the lead in the 66th minute.
 

