STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

ISL 2021-22: Rampaging ATK Mohun Bagan face Mumbai City FC in revenge match

Not only the Islanders have beaten their Kolkata rivals in all three games last season, but they also have denied them the League Winner's Shield by finishing group toppers with a dominant 2-0 win.

Published: 30th November 2021 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

ATK Mohun Bagan's Liston Colaco (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Maziya in Male on Saturday night.

ATK Mohun Bagan's Liston Colaco (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Maziya in Male on Saturday night. (Photo | AFC)

By PTI

VASCO: Rampaging ATK Mohun Bagan will look to settle scores against reigning champions Mumbai City FC when the two sides clash in the third round of the Indian Super League here on Wednesday in a repeat of the last season's summit clash.

Not only the Islanders have beaten their Kolkata rivals in all three games last season, including a 2-1 victory for the title, but they also have denied them the League Winner's Shield by finishing group toppers with a dominant 2-0 win.

But things look pretty different for a revamped ATK Mohun Bagan who have bolstered their attack by signing Mumbai City's key attacking arsenal Hugo Bumous for a record five-year deal.

Known for his deft footwork and penchant for scoring goals, the French magician with the ball along with Finnish playmaker Joni Kauko have already shown their potent attack, spearheaded by Fijian ace marksman Roy Krishna.

Kauko was at the centre of their attack and was adjudged man-of-the-match in their 3-0 rout of SC East Bengal as the Antonio Lopez Habas-led side have been in emphatic form with two wins in a row to lead the table.

Des Buckingham's Mumbai City on the other hand have suffered a lopsided 1-3 defeat to Hyderabad FC in their last outing after they kicked off their campaign with a win over FC Goa.

On paper, MCFC may have a 8-5 win-loss record but the form is heavily in favour of the Habas-coached side who will be eyeing a revenge.

So far, Habas' 3-5-2 formation with Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh as the advance wing-backs has done the job but against a side with equally-attacking intent it remains to be seen if the gaffer chooses to alter his strategy.

The Mumbai City FC coach on the other hand stressed on the need to stay grounded without reading too much into their loss to the Nizams.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ATK Mohun Bagan Mumbai City FC Mumbai City vs ATK Indian Super League ISL 2021 Hugo Bumous
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp