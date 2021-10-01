ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Amrinder Singh mistaken for politician

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Punjab is in political turmoil these days but it has nothing to do with Indian footballer and ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.

In what was a classic case of mistaken identity when sports and politics got mixed up, many mistook the social media handle of the goalkeeper to be that of ex-Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh.

The 28-year-old came forward to clear the air on Thursday. “Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, goalkeeper of the Indian Football Team and not the Former Chief Minister of the state Punjab. Please stop tagging me,” he wrote on Twitter.

This garnered so much attention that even the veteran politician, who recently resigned as the CM of Punjab, responded. “I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead,” the former Congress leader said.