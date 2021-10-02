STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cristiano Ronaldo named Manchester United's player of the month

Although United's prolific forward who came out on top in the voting, it was a close call between him and goalkeeper David De Gea.

Published: 02nd October 2021 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring opening goal during Premier League match against Newcastle at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Saturday.

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring opening goal during Premier League match against Newcastle at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Saturday. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Cristiano Ronaldo has been voted Manchester United's Player of the Month for September by the club's supporters.

The Portuguese superstar, who re-signed for the Reds on the last day of August, started the month with his grand return to Old Trafford and scored a brace in United's 4-1 win against Newcastle United.

Away at West Ham United the following weekend, the no.7 scored a crucial equaliser as United came away with three points from London following a dramatic ending, which included a screamer from Jesse Lingard and a penalty save from David De Gea.

In between those games, Cristiano had also scored on his return to the European stage, against Young Boys in Bern. He concluded the month in typical CR7 fashion, netting a 95th-minute winner in front of the Stretford End as the Reds beat Villarreal 2-1.

Although United's prolific forward who came out on top in the voting, it was a close call and a two-horse race for the award. David De Gea put in several outstanding performances, particularly against the Hammers and the Yellow Submarine, games in which he claimed the Man of the Match award.

The two other candidates were Jesse Lingard and Mason Greenwood.

