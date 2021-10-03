STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nations League finals: Italy names Moise Kean replacement as Ciro Immobile rules himself out

European champions Italy face Spain in the Nations League semi-finals in Milan on Wednesday.

Italian striker Ciro Immobile

By ANI

ROME: Italian striker Ciro Immobile on Saturday ruled himself out of next week's Nations League finals due to a thigh injury.

Immobile, the leading scorer in Serie A this season, suffered the injury in Lazio's 2-0 Europa League victory over Lokomotiv Moscow on Thursday.

He will also miss Lazio's Serie A game on Sunday.

"Sorry for not being able to be in the  match against Bologna and sorry for not being able to respond to coach Roberto Mancini's call for the Nations League finals," the 31-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"I will do my best to come back as soon as possible."

The Italian football federation said later Saturday that Moise Kean of Juventus had been called into the squad as a replacement.

France and Belgium meet in the other semi-final on Thursday in Turin.

