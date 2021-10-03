STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Watford's Xisco Munoz becomes first Premier League manager this season to get sacked

Watford is 14th in the standings with seven points from the opening seven games — the last a 1-0 loss at Leeds on Saturday.

Published: 03rd October 2021 05:38 PM

Xisco Munoz (File | AFP)

By Associated Press

WATFORD:  Watford fired Xisco Munoz after less than a year in charge on Sunday, making him the first managerial departure of the Premier League season.

The Spaniard is the 14th manager to leave to the club in a decade. Watford is 14th in the standings with seven points from the opening seven games — the last a 1-0 loss at Leeds on Saturday.

“The board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving," Watford said.

The 41-year-old former Valencia and Real Betis winger took charge at Vicarage Road last December after previously coaching Dinamo Tbilisi in Georgia.

He guided Watford back to the Premier League with a second-placed finish in the Championship last season. Watford, which is owned by the Italian Pozzo family, said the appointment of a new manager was “imminent.”

