'We can't do this anymore, time to learn': Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes after Everton draw

Bruno Fernandes has urged his Manchester United teammates to learn from any mistakes that were made during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Old Trafford with Everton.

Published: 03rd October 2021 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes(L)and Luke Shaw walk off the pitch at the end of a Premier League match. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

For the second consecutive game, the Portuguese playmaker captained United at Old Trafford but on this occasion, he was unable to lead his team to victory as the Reds' interval lead was cancelled out by Toffees winger Andros Townsend in the second half.

Fernandes's 50th involvement in a Premier League goal had helped the Reds to go 1-0 up, as United's no.18 controlled the ball excellently before finding Anthony Martial at the corner of Everton's area. The Frenchman fired in his first strike of the season and at that stage, the Reds looked in good shape to go on and get the win.

Following the disappointing result against Rafael Benitez's men, Bruno delivered an honest assessment in his post-match interview with club media.

"We played really well in the first half, creating a lot of chances. In the second half, we made a mistake," Bruno said.

"We have to learn and the time is now. We cannot do this anymore. We did it so many times, we cannot slow the game down when we're winning. We have to make it quicker, score once again, get one or two more goals and after that, maybe you can slow it down and make them run a bit more. We can be frustrated after the result, of course, but we have to come back after the international break and be ready for the next game."

After the draw, United now have 14 points from seven Premier League matches and are still right among the top sides in the division.

