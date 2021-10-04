Merseyside Police arrest 3 people on suspicion of possessing flares before Sunday's Liverpool-Manchester City game

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: Merseyside Police have confirmed that three men have been arrested on suspicion of possessing flares in Anfield before the game between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC on Sunday.

At around 3.05 pm, three men were identified by officers as being in possession of flares in the Anfield Road area, one of which was thrown, causing no damage or injury. All were detained and have been arrested and taken into custody.

A 38-year-old man from Liverpool City Centre was arrested on suspicion of an offence under the Fireworks Act after a flare was reportedly thrown in the road. A 35-year-old man from Belfast, Northern Ireland was arrested on suspicion of an offence under the Fireworks Act after a lit flare was reportedly discarded on the ground; and possession of cannabis was found when he was searched.

A 19-year-old man of no fixed abode was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a flare at a sporting event, which was unlit.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Carden in a statement said: "A swift response from our officers on the ground resulted in three arrests and the confiscation of flares which could have caused serious injuries and damage. We have worked closely with both clubs in an extensive policing plan for this fixture, and it's great to see the vast majority of supporters enjoying the day."

"Those people involved in such behaviour aren't genuine supporters, but the impact of their actions is damaging to those who attend every game to watch their team play. That they were quickly identified and detained is a credit to the diligence of those officers present," he added.

On-field, a magnificent solo goal from Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool maintain their unbeaten start despite Manchester City twice coming from behind in a 2-2 draw at Anfield.

City goalscorers Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne had the best chances to break the deadlock as the champions controlled a goalless first half.