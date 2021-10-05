STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Getafe sack coach Michel Gonzalez after poor start to La Liga season

Michel Gonzalez became the second coach to lose job in La Liga on Monday when he was sacked by bottom side Getafe.

Published: 05th October 2021 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Getafe coach Michel Gonzalez

Getafe coach Michel Gonzalez (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MADRID: Michel Gonzalez became the second coach to lose job in La Liga on Monday when he was sacked by bottom side Getafe.

Getafe have taken just one point from a possible 24 with seven defeats and a draw in their eight matches in the current campaign.

That draw came on Sunday when Getafe held Real Sociedad to a 1-1 draw at home, but it was not enough to save the coach from the sack just eight games into his second spell at the club.

Getafe president Angel Torres had previously defended Michel, but with a sector of the crowd on Sunday again calling for the coach's dismissal, he finally caved in to pressure.

Former Atletico Madrid and Valencia coach, Quique Sanchez Flores, who also previously coached Getafe, is the current favorite to be named as his replacement.

Earlier in the day, Paco Lopez also paid for a poor start to the current season when he was sacked by third from bottom Levante after just four draws in eight games.

"It really hurts, but I know the world that we move in," said Lopez who said his goodbye to the club in a press conference in which he was supported by several of the club's players and his family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Michel Gonzalez Getafe La Liga La Liga 2021
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp