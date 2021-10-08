STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISL reallocates prize money, league stage winners to get Rs 3 crore more from this season

The ISL champions -- winner of the final -- will now get Rs 6 crore (previously Rs 8 crore), while the runners-up will get Rs 3 crore (previously Rs 4 crore).

Published: 08th October 2021

ISL Trophy

ISL Trophy (Photo | ISL Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian Super League organisers on Friday announced an increase in the prize money of 'Shield Winners' by Rs 3 crore starting from the upcoming season, while reducing the amount handed to the ISL champions.

The League Winners Shield, introduced in 2019-20 season conferred to table toppers, were presented with Rs 50 lakh in the last two seasons.

As part of the ISL prize money reallocation, Football Sports Development (FSDL) has now allocated Rs 3.5 crore to the League Winners.

The ISL champions -- winner of the final -- will now get Rs 6 crore (previously Rs 8 crore), while the runners-up will get Rs 3 crore (previously Rs 4 crore).

The other two semi-finalists will continue to receive Rs 1.5 crore each.

The total prize money pool for ISL 2021-22 remains Rs 15.5 crore.

The League Winners are also rewarded with the highest honour to represent India in Asia's showpiece club football competition -- the AFC Champions League.

FC Goa were its inaugural winners in 2019-20.

Mumbai City FC are its current holders, having completed the 'double' along with winning their maiden ISL trophy in 2020-21.

If the Shield Winners go on to win the ISL championship, they would pocket Rs 9.5 crore (Rs 3.5 crore + Rs 6 crore).

If they finish runners-up in the ISL final, the Shield Winners will earn Rs 6.5 crore (Rs 3.5 crore + Rs 3 crore).

ISL 2021-22 begins on November 19 with last season's finalist ATK Mohun Bagan taking on Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda, Margao.

