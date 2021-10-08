STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala State Sports Council's first women's football academy launched in Ernakulam

Sports Council's first women’s football academy was launched with a theme song by Sarath Mohan, who works extensively with sports organisations in the country 

Published: 08th October 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 02:34 PM

The football academy will also sponsor the education of the 20 selected students aged 8 to 14 years

The football academy will also sponsor the education of the 20 selected students aged 8 to 14 years. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State Sports Council's first women's football academy officially launched in Ernakulam on September 16. The facility, which was started as part of the Chief Minister's 100-day action plan, also came up with an official theme song which was released online by the CM himself.

The event was attended by IM Vijayan, Sports Council President; Kunnathunadu MLA PV Srinijin, MP Hibi Eden, Sports council state vice-president OK Vineesh and more at the Panampally Nagar Sports Academy, Kochi.

The theme song released on the KSSC's official page was conceived by Kochi-native Sarath Mohan. The one-minute music video that Sarath, penned, produced, and directed, highlights the academy’s aim of moulding women players of the state to compete in national and international competitions.

The institution will also sponsor the education of the 20 selected students aged 8 to 14 years. "The project was executed in three days - from the music production to direction. The lyrics focus on the ideas of the Kerala State Sports Council and its mission to uplift the women's football academy. The music video features the students who are undergoing training at the academy," says Sarath.

Sarath has been in the field of music for over a decade but has no professional training in music. The youngster's work majorly focuses on central and state government projects, including the music videos for Sports Authority of India (SAI), Swach Bharath, Ministry of Health, Indian Premier League theme song in Hindi featuring Sia Udup and those for the Kerala State Police. So far he has done 573 songs including his albums.

The music videos released under the banner She Medias, has also gained international recognition. "During FIFA World Cup 2018, I did a music video in one day. The song done in Malayalam wwas played before the Quarterfinals between Argentina and Uruguay, it was a special moment," says Sarath.

Commemorating Kerala Piravi, Sarath and his team will release a music video title KL@65. "The music video will capture the serene topography of the state, and it will be sung by Sachin Raj," he says.

