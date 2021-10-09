STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Grateful to PSG because they have treated me very well, says Lionel Messi

Messi had linked up with PSG in August this year having spent his entire career with Barcelona at club level.

Published: 09th October 2021 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

PSG striker Lionel Messi

PSG striker Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)

By ANI

PARIS: Argentine striker Lionel Messi has said that he has no regrets about joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Messi had linked up with PSG in August this year having spent his entire career with Barcelona at club level.

"Barca issued the statement saying that I was not going to continue and from that point on I started to wonder how I was going to bounce back. I had to find a new club to continue my career. I was lucky to be contacted by several clubs including PSG. I am grateful to the club because from the start they treated me very well," Messi told France Football, as reported by Goal.com.

A:SP READ | Barcelona president: I hoped Messi would offer to play for free

"They showed they really wanted me and took care of me. I thank them because I am very happy today. I received other offers, but ... we came to an agreement with PSG quite quickly. I was obviously won over by the project, the players it has, the quality of the group ... all these elements made it easier to find an agreement," he added.

Further talking about his move to PSG, Messi said: "Knowing that I had friends in the locker room allowed me to tell myself that things were going to be simple for me to adjust. And I was not wrong, because it was very easy to integrate myself, especially because there are many players who speak Spanish like me."

PSG is currently at the top of Ligue 1 standings with 24 points from nine games.

The side will next square off against Angers on Friday, October 15.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lionel Messi PSG Barcelona
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp