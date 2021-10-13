STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

FIFA assessing punishments for Hungary, Albania crowd unrest

At Wembley Stadium in London, Hungary supporters fought with police in the stands just after kickoff on Tuesday as officers sought to arrest a spectator on suspicion of racially abusing a steward.

Published: 13th October 2021 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Hungary fans clash with police officers in the stands during the World Cup group I Qualifying soccer match between England and Hungary at Wembley Stadium, London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

Hungary fans clash with police officers in the stands during the World Cup group I Qualifying soccer match between England and Hungary at Wembley Stadium, London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ZURICH: FIFA is analyzing the crowd unrest and assessing punishments after condemning disorder involving Hungary and Albania fans in separate World Cup qualifiers.

At Wembley Stadium in London, Hungary supporters fought with police in the stands just after kickoff on Tuesday as officers sought to arrest a spectator on suspicion of racially abusing a steward.

Hungary drew 1-1 with England.

Another Group I game in Tirana was suspended for around 20 minutes.

Karol Swiderski had just scored for Poland in the 77th minute when he was apparently struck by a bottle thrown from the Albania fans.

Poland's players walked off but returned to the field and held on to win 1-0.

"FIFA is currently analysing reports of last night's FIFA World Cup qualifier matches in order to determine the most appropriate action," the governing body said in a statement on Wednesday.

"FIFA strongly condemns the incidents at England v Hungary and Albania v Poland and would like to state that its position remains firm and resolute in rejecting any form of violence as well as any form of discrimination or abuse. FIFA has a very clear zero-tolerance stance against such abhorrent behaviour in football."

Disorder by Hungary fans — including racism — during the home match against England in Budapest last month led to Hungary having to play Saturday's game against Albania in an empty stadium.

FIFA put Hungary on probation with the threat of another game being played without fans if there was further disorder at games.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIFA FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Hungary vs England Poland vs Albania Albanian fans
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp