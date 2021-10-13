STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Sweden wins over Greece to move above Spain in points table

Sweden moved two points clear of Spain in Group B with two games remaining for each team next month.

Published: 13th October 2021 12:50 PM

Swedens' Alexander Isak celebrates scoring during the World Cup Group B qualifying match against Greece at Friends Arena in Stockholm

Swedens' Alexander Isak celebrates scoring during the World Cup Group B qualifying match against Greece at Friends Arena in Stockholm. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

STOCKHOLM: Sweden climbed above Spain to the top of their World Cup qualifying group with a 2-0 win over Greece.

Alexander Isak was fouled for the 59th-minute penalty converted by Emil Forsberg before scoring himself 10 minutes later, latching onto a long clearance by goalkeeper Robin Olsen and rounding Greece keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos to shoot into the net.

Sweden moved two points clear of Spain in Group B with two games remaining for each team next month. One of those is a meeting between the countries in Spain. Only one country gains an automatic qualifying spot in the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Third-place Greece's chances of finishing in second place and earning a playoff place were damaged by its second-half display at the Friends Arena in Stockholm that ended with Pantelis Chatzidiakos getting sent off for collecting two yellow cards.

The Greeks were better in the first half, hitting the post through Giorgos Masouras and the crossbar through fellow forward Vangelis Pavlidis. Greece is four points behind Spain. Georgia beat Kosovo 2-1 in the other game in the group.

